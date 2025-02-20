Updated 13:00 IST, February 20th 2025
SSC JE Final Answer Key 2024 Out at ssc.gov.in, Direct Link to Check
SSC JE Final Answer Key 2024: The commission has published the final answer keys for the SSC JE exam 2024, including question papers and response sheets.
SSC JE Final Answer Key 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the final answer key for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2024. Candidates who took the exam can access the final answer key on the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.
The commission has published the final answer keys for the SSC JE exam 2024, including question papers and response sheets for civil, mechanical, and electrical disciplines. These answer keys will remain accessible on the website until March 5 by 6 PM.
The official notice states, “Staff Selection Commission has declared the final result of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) Examination, 2024 on 03.02.2025. The Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) cum Response Sheet(s) of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) Examination, 2024 on the website of the Commission.”
SSC JE Final Answer Key 2024: Steps to Download
Step 1: Go to the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.
Step 2: Find and click on the link to download the SSC JE final answer key on the homepage.
Step 3: Log in with your credentials and proceed.
Step 4: View the final answer key displayed on your screen.
Step 5: Download and print a copy of the answer key for your records.
Candidates are encouraged to print their final answer keys, along with the question paper cum response sheet and scorecard, before the deadline, as this facility will not be available after the specified date.
Published 13:00 IST, February 20th 2025