CSIR UGC NET December 2024: City Intimation Slip Out at csirnet.nta.ac.in, Direct Link to Download

CSIR UGC NET December 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the city intimation slip for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) December 2024 session exams. According to the NTA announcement, candidates can access the CSIR NET December 2024 city slip by visiting the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Candidates can obtain the CSIR NET December 2024 city slip by entering their application number and date of birth (DOB). The city slip will indicate the assigned exam city for candidates. The CSIR NET 2024 admit card will specify the exact address of the exam centre, along with the exam date and time.

CSIR UGC NET December 2024: How to Download City Intimation Slip

Step 1: Go to the official website: csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'Download CSIR UGC NET Exam City Intimation Slip' link found on the homepage.

Step 3: A login window will appear.

Step 4: Enter your application number and date of birth.

Step 5: Your CSIR NET exam city slip will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print the slip for future reference.

CSIR UGC NET December 2024: Exam

The CSIR NET December 2024 exam is scheduled to take place from February 28 to March 2, 2025. This computer-based test (CBT) will last for three hours and carries a total of 200 marks. According to the marking scheme, there will be negative markings for incorrect answers.