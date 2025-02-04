Published 09:16 IST, February 4th 2025
SSC JE Paper 2 Result 2024 Declared At ssc.gov.in, Direct Link to Check
The SSC JE Final Result for 2025 has been published in PDF format. Check here all you need to know.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the results for the SSC Junior Engineer (JE) Paper II 2024 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results at ssc.gov.in.
The SSC JE Final Result for 2025 has been published in PDF format, listing the names and roll numbers of shortlisted candidates, along with essential details for the document verification process.
SSC JE Paper 2 Result 2024: Steps to Check
Step 1: Go to ssc.gov.in, the official website of the Staff Selection Commission.
Step 2: Click on the 'Results' tab located on the homepage.
Step 3: Find and click on the link for the SSC JE Paper 2 result.
Step 4: A new window will open with the result PDF.
Step 5: Download the SSC JE Paper 2 result 2024 PDF from this page.
Step 6: Save the file on your device or print it out for future reference.
Direct Link - SSC JE Paper 2 Result 2024 PDF
Previously, the results for SSC JE Paper I were announced on August 20, 2024, followed by the Paper II examination on November 6, 2024. Candidates were also allowed to submit their option-preference details online from December 9 to December 13, 2024.
