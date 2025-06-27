SSC MTS Notification 2025 Released for 1075 Vacancies at ssc.gov.in, Know How to Apply 

SSC MTS Recruitment Notification 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the notification for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2025. The application process is now open on the Commission’s new website at ssc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill thousands of vacancies across various central government departments. So far, 1,075 Havaldar posts have been officially announced.

As for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) vacancies, the Commission has stated that the details are still being finalised and will be released separately.

SSC MTS Notification 2025 Official PDF:

SSC MTS 2025: Application Fee

The application fee must be paid online using BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or a debit card (Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, or RuPay). The fee is Rs 100 for candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories.

However, women candidates, as well as those from SC, ST, PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities), and Ex-servicemen categories, are exempt from paying the fee. The deadline to make the online payment is July 25, 2025, by 11:00 PM.

SSC MTS and Havaldar Recruitment 2025: How to Check

Go to the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Register as a new user to create your login credentials.

Log in using your registration ID and password.

Click on the link for the SSC MTS and Havaldar 2025 application.

Carefully fill in your personal, academic, and category details.

Upload your recent passport-sized photograph and signature as per the given format.

Pay the application fee online, if required.

Double-check all the details before submitting the form.

Now submit the application.

Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

SSC MTS Exam 2025:

The SSC MTS Exam is a national-level recruitment test conducted every year for the posts of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar in various Central Government ministries, departments, and offices.

It is open to candidates who have passed Class 10 and fall within the age range of 18 to 27 years. The recruitment is for two roles, MTS (Non-Technical) and Havaldar (in CBIC and CBN).