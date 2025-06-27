SSC MTS Notification 2025 Released for 1075 Vacancies at ssc.gov.in, Know How to Apply 

Updated 27 June 2025 at 14:52 IST
SSC MTS Recruitment Notification 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the notification for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2025. The application process is now open on the Commission’s new website at ssc.gov.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill thousands of vacancies across various central government departments. So far, 1,075 Havaldar posts have been officially announced.
As for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) vacancies, the Commission has stated that the details are still being finalised and will be released separately.
The application fee must be paid online using BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or a debit card (Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, or RuPay). The fee is Rs 100 for candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories.
However, women candidates, as well as those from SC, ST, PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities), and Ex-servicemen categories, are exempt from paying the fee. The deadline to make the online payment is July 25, 2025, by 11:00 PM.
The SSC MTS Exam is a national-level recruitment test conducted every year for the posts of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar in various Central Government ministries, departments, and offices.
It is open to candidates who have passed Class 10 and fall within the age range of 18 to 27 years. The recruitment is for two roles, MTS (Non-Technical) and Havaldar (in CBIC and CBN).
The selection process includes a Computer-Based Test (Paper 1), followed by a Physical Efficiency Test/Physical Standard Test (PET/PST) for the Havaldar post, and finally, Document Verification. Successful candidates are appointed to different central government offices across the country.
