SSC Phase 13 City Intimation Slip 2025 Out on ssc.gov.in, Here's How to Check

SSC Phase 13 City Intimation Slip 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the city intimation slip for the selection post phase 13 today, July 16. Eligible candidates can check and download the SSC Phase 13 city slip through the official website at ssc.gov.in.

Candidates can check their city of examination from July 16, 2025, by logging into their account with their registration number and password.

The SSC Selection Post City Slip only contains the details of the examination city and is not valid for the examination. SSC will separately release the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Admit Card 4 days before the examination.

SSC Phase 13 City Intimation Slip 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Login/Register’ button at the top right corner.

Step 3: Log in using your registration number and password.

Step 4: The SSC Selection Post City Slip will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the details carefully, then download and save it for future use.

About SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam 2025:

The SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Examination 2025 is scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 1, 2025, across multiple exam centres in India. This recruitment drive is being held to fill 2,423 vacancies for various posts, including Lab Assistant, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Data Entry Operator (DEO), Technical Officer, and more.

An estimated 29.4 lakh candidates have registered for the examination this year.