WBJEE Result 2025 Likely to Release Soon at wbjeeb.nic.in, Check Date and Time Here

WBJEE Result 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is set to announce the WBJEE 2025 result, which is eagerly awaited by thousands of students who appeared for the state-level entrance test. Once released, candidates can download their rank cards from the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Candidates can download the WBJEE 2025 result by logging in with their application number and password.

Those who qualify in the exam will be eligible to participate in the WBJEE 2025 counselling process, which includes registration, choice filling, seat allotment, reporting to the allotted institute, and other related steps.

West Bengal JEE Result 2025: Rank Card

The West Bengal JEE result will be released in the form of a rank card, which will include the candidate’s overall rank, total score, and individual scores in Paper I (Mathematics) and Paper II (Physics & Chemistry).

This result is essential for gaining admission into undergraduate courses in engineering, pharmacy, and architecture at various colleges and universities across West Bengal.

WBJEE Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘WBJEE 2025 Result’.

Step 3: Log in using your application number and password, or date of birth.

Step 4: Once logged in, your WBJEE 2025 rank card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the scorecard for future use, especially during the counselling process.

WBJEE Merit List 2025:

All candidates whose names appear on the WBJEE 2025 merit list must attend the counselling sessions as scheduled. The General Merit List (GMR) will be used for all rounds of counselling.