SSC SI and CAPF Answer Key 2025 Out at ssc.gov.in, Direct Link to Check Here

SSC CPO SI Paper II Final Key 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the final answer keys for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Examination, 2024, Paper-II. The answer keys for this exam, also known as the SSC CPO, are available for candidates to view on the official website at ssc.gov.in.

Candidates can download their final answer key and response sheets until August 29. To access them, they need to log in with their registration ID and password. The commission will also publish the marks for all candidates, both those who qualified and those who didn't, on its official website.

SSC SI and CAPF Answer Key 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click the link for the results.

Step 3: A PDF document will open, showing a list of successful candidates. This file will contain their roll numbers, names, and genders.

Step 4: To quickly find your details, press 'Ctrl+F' on your keyboard and type in your roll number or name.

Step 5: Finally, download and save the PDF file for your records.

What’s Next?

Successful candidates will be invited to a medical examination (DME/RME). The final selection will then be made based on a merit list. Only those who met or exceeded the minimum cut-off score in SSC Paper 2 have been chosen to move on to the next stages: document verification and the medical examination.

About SSC CPO Paper 2 Exam 2025:

The SSC CPO Paper 2 exam took place on March 8, 2025. A separate exam for an additional 59 candidates was held on April 30, 2025.