SSC Stenographer Exam City Slip 2025 Released, Check Details

SSC Stenographer Exam City Slip 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam city notification slip for the SSC Stenographer Exam 2025.

All candidates who registered for the Stenographer Grade C and D Examination 2025, can now receive their exam city slip from the official website, ssc.gov.in

The commission has also stated in the official announcement that admit cards would be released approximately two or three days prior to the exam date.

The admit card will carry the full addresses, stated the SSC, in its notification.

Candidates should plan their travel and lodging to appear for the exam after checking the exam city slip that has been released.

How to Download the SSC Stenographer Exam City Slip 2025:

Step 1: Visit ssc.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: Locate the login button on the home page. A new page will appear for you to log in.

Step 3: Correctly fill out the necessary information and submit it.

Step 4: Click the SSC Stenographer Exam 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip link that appears on the page.

Step 5: Your screen will display your exam city slip.

Step 6: Download the slip for future use and verify the exam city.

SSC Stenographer Exam City Slip 2025: Official Notice Link

The 2025 SSC Stenographer Computer-Based Examination will be held between August 6–August 11.

The three main elements of the test- General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, and English Language & Comprehension—will be covered by objective, multiple-choice questions.