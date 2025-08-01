Passenger Slaps Man Having Panic Attack Mid-Air On Mumbai–Kolkata IndiGo Flight, Video Surfaces

Mumbai: A disturbing video has surfaced showing a man slapping a fellow passenger onboard a Mumbai–Kolkata IndiGo flight, reportedly because the latter was experiencing anxiety during the flight.

The incident occurred aboard an Airbus A321 aircraft shortly after its departure from Mumbai at 2:45 AM. According to reports, the assaulted passenger was suffering from a panic attack when another traveler slapped him.

The act has drawn widespread criticism, with many calling for strict action against the individual responsible.

The viral video shows cabin crew assisting the anxious passenger when another man unexpectedly slapped him.

The crew member immediately intervened, pleading “Sir, mat karo, mat karo…” while another passenger reprimanded the man who slapped, saying, “Whatever it is, why did you raise your hand? You shouldn’t have done that (Haath kyu uthaya… haath kyu uthaya… problem sab ko ho raha hai… haath nahi uthana chahiye tha… you don’t have the right to hit anybody, do you understand…)".

He later told the cabin crew that he was having a panic attack, just give him water.

Upon landing in Kolkata at 5:35 AM, the passenger was handed over to airport security personnel as per the airline’s standard operating procedure. However, IndiGo has not confirmed whether the individual will be placed on the no-fly list.

On this incident, IndiGo issued a statement saying, "We are aware of an incident involving a physical altercation onboard one of our flights. Such unruly behaviour is completely unacceptable, and we strongly condemn any actions that compromise the safety and dignity of our passengers and crew.”

“Our crew acted in accordance with established Standard Operating Procedures. The individual involved was identified as unruly and handed over to security authorities upon arrival. All appropriate regulatory agencies have been duly informed, in line with protocol.”

“We remain committed to maintaining a safe and respectful environment on all our flights.”

Reacting on this incident, a social media user said, “File an FIR and ban that person from flying on IndiGo flights,” while another said, “Appreciate the swift action by the crew. Unruly passengers not only endanger lives but also disturb the dignity of air travel. Strict enforcement of SOPs and penalties is the only way to ensure flying remains safe for all.”