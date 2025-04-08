SSC Stenographer Skill Test Exam City Details Released at ssc.gov.in, Check Notice Here

SSC Stenographer Exam City 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the exam city intimation slip for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and Grade ‘D’ skill test. Candidates who have cleared the earlier stage can now view their exam city details by logging in to the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

In the official notification, the commission said admit cards (admission certificates) will be released 2 days before the exam.

According to the official notification, candidates who have opted for ‘Own Scribe’ are required to register & submit their scribe details on the Commission’s website till 11.04.2025 (11:59 PM). Registration for the scribe will be possible only after the examination city is displayed.

Official Notice:

The ‘Admission Certificate’ and ‘Scribe’s Entry Pass (for own scribe)’ for the said examination will tentatively be available for download before 02 days from the date of the Examination. The same can be accessed through the designated login module on the website of the Commission (https://ssc.gov.in/) in a similar manner. Detailed instructions in this regard are available in the Notice published on 08.01.2025 on the website of the Commission, as per the official notice.

SSC Stenographer Skill Test Exam City 2025: Steps to Check

Step 1: Open the official SSC website – https://ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Log in using your registration number and password on the candidate login page.

Step 3: Once logged in, go to the section for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Exam 2024.

Step 4: Click on the link to view your exam city information.

Step 5: Note down or download the details for your reference before the skill test.

About Admission Certificate:

Candidates should be aware that one copy of their Admission Certificate will be kept by the Commission during the examination. Therefore, it is recommended that they carry and keep an extra copy of the Admission Certificate for future reference.