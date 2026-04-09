Start Teaching Third Language In 7 Days Even If Without Textbooks: CBSE Directs Schools

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made the introduction of third language (R3) compulsory in Class 6 starting from the 2026-27 academic session, asking all schools to comply with the new norm within seven days.

According to an official circular, the move has been described as "urgent and mandatory", asking all schools to start implementation soon, even if textbooks are not available.

"It has been learnt that many schools have already initiated the implementation of R3... All remaining schools are hereby directed to ensure compliance within 7 days from the date of issuance of this circular," the CBSE said.

Schools have been directed to using locally available materials for teaching, until official textbooks are released by the board, reports suggested.

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"The textbooks for R3... will be made available shortly. However, schools are directed to start teaching R3 from Class 6 immediately, using locally available books/materials," the circular said.

Schools should also formally notify the third language chosen by it and accordingly update it on the OASIS portal.

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"Only those R3 languages which are introduced in Class 6 by a school will be available as options in Classes 9 and 10 for that school," the circular added.

The Three-Language Formula

Recently the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023 recommended multilingual learning under the R1, R2, R3 model, under which students are taught three languages, including:

The regional languar or the mother tongue (R1)

Another Indian language or English (R2)

A third language (R3), which is often an additional Indian language

The CBSE has stated that its aim is to promote "linguistic proficiency, cultural understanding, and national integration among learners."

Compliance Warning

CBSE has directed schools to take "all necessary measures to ensure immediate and effective implementation." It has also stated that all regional authorities will track compliance. "This may be treated as urgent and mandatory," the circular read.