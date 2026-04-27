Students of Delhi's Hansraj College Stage Protest Over Suspension of 30 For 'Defaming Institute Through Social Media Platforms'

New Delhi: Tension gripped Hansraj College in Delhi as students staged a strong protest on Monday following the suspension of around 30 students, including four key office-bearers of the college's Students' Union.

The college administration took the action citing serious allegations, which include defaming the institution on social media platforms and the use of derogatory language against college authorities.

According to sources, the suspended students, many of whom are active members of the Students' Union, have been accused of posting critical content online that allegedly harmed the college's reputation. Some posts were said to contain abusive or unparliamentary language directed at faculty members and the principal.

The protest, which began in the morning near the college gate, saw dozens of students gathering with placards and raising slogans demanding the immediate revocation of the suspensions. Students claimed the action was "arbitrary" and an attempt to suppress their voices and curb legitimate criticism.

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The college administration, however, maintained that the suspensions were necessary to maintain discipline and protect the academic environment.

Regarding the incident, Hansraj College principal Prof. (Dr.) Rama Sharma said, "... Before the Student Union festival, we were concerned that the prevailing student union atmosphere could lead to infighting... These students sat up all night for nearly twenty hours. Not for any genuine issue... For whom are they staging a protest? Artists should come... They spread rumours everywhere they could that the Hansraj administration had cancelled our festival and that we weren't being allowed to invite artists... The scene was truly terrifying for the college administration... After that, we formed a discipline committee... The committee had just begun its work..."

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As of now, the protest continues with students refusing to vacate the area until their demands are met. College authorities have appealed for calm and have indicated that a disciplinary committee will review the cases.