Delhi Govt Issues Heatwave Alert; Departments Directed to Restrict Outdoor Workers During Peak Afternoon Hours

New Delhi: In a proactive move to safeguard public health amid soaring temperatures, the Delhi government has activated its Heat Wave Action Plan 2026, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta directing all departments to strictly enforce measures protecting vulnerable groups, especially outdoor workers, from extreme heat.

CM Rekha Gupta has instructed officials to ensure that construction and other outdoor workers are not exposed to intense sunlight between 1 PM and 4 PM during severe heatwave conditions. Departments have been asked to revise work schedules, provide adequate shade, drinking water, caps, gamchas (traditional cloth towels), first-aid kits, and ice packs at worksites to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Speaking after a high-level review meeting, the Chief Minister emphasized a “scientific and robust” approach this year, focusing on high-risk thermal hotspots and vulnerable populations.

“Delhi has witnessed prolonged periods of temperatures above 40°C in recent years. We are on full alert to implement the Heat Wave Action Plan 2026 on the ground and aim to bring heatwave-related deaths down to zero by 2030,” she said.

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Key directives under the plan include:

1. Halting or rescheduling non-essential outdoor work during peak heat hours (around noon to 3-4 PM in severe conditions).

2. Ensuring availability of clean drinking water and Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) at construction sites, schools, hospitals, Atal canteens, bus stands, police stations, and post offices.

3. Setting up cool rooms in over 30 hospitals and equipping more than 330 ambulances with full heatwave treatment facilities.

4. Installing Water Bell systems in schools to remind students to hydrate every 45-60 minutes, along with restrictions on outdoor assemblies and physical activities.

5. Providing misting systems at bus stops, cooling points, and shelters across the city.

6. Special arrangements for animals and birds, including water and shade, coordinated by agencies like the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Delhi Jal Board.

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued alerts for heatwave-like conditions, with temperatures in Delhi recently touching around 44°C and forecasts indicating continued hot and dry weather in the coming days.

CM Gupta urged employers, particularly in the construction sector, to comply with the revised timings and provide protective gear to workers. She also called for immediate public awareness campaigns on heatstroke symptoms and preventive measures.

The government has asked schools to submit compliance reports on heat safety guidelines by May 2. Officials have been directed to monitor implementation rigorously, with nodal officers appointed for coordination.