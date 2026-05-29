‘Severe Student Trauma’: Supreme Court Raps NTA Over NEET-UG Leak, Told PM Modi Personally Monitoring Crisis
the Supreme Court expressed dissatisfaction over the recurring leaks plaguing national competitive exams, sharply observing that the agency appeared to have not learned its lesson.
- Education News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: Coming down on the National Testing Agency (NTA), the Supreme Court expressed dissatisfaction over the recurring leaks plaguing national competitive exams, sharply observing that the agency appeared to have not learned its lesson.
The Supreme Court heard a batch of petitions challenging the cancellation of the NEET-UG examination following a massive paper leak scandal.
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The proceedings took a high-profile turn when the Central Government revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now personally supervising the entire matter to ensure a robust, leak-proof system moving forward.