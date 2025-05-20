SWAYAM Admit Card January Session 2025 Out at exams.nta.ac.in, Direct Link to Download

Updated May 20th 2025, 17:05 IST
SWAYAM Admit Card 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the SWAYAM January 2025 semester examinations. Candidates who have registered for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) exam can now download their admit cards from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/swayam.
Each admit card contains important information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date and time, exam centre address, and guidelines to be followed on the day of the examination.
Now that the admit cards are available, candidates appearing for the SWAYAM January session can make final preparations and plan their travel to the exam centres in advance.
Step 1: Visit the official NTA SWAYAM website at exams.nta.ac.in/swayam.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘SWAYAM January Admit Card 2025’.
Step 3: Enter your login credentials as required and click on the ‘Submit’ button.
Step 4: Your SWAYAM 2025 admit card will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.
Direct Link to Download - SWAYAM Admit Card January Session 2025
The SWAYAM exam is scheduled to take place on May 24, 25, and 31, 2025 and will be held in two shifts each day — the first shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, and the second shift from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.
The exam will be conducted in hybrid mode, using both computer-based testing and pen-and-paper formats, across a total of 594 courses. Except for language subjects, which will be set in their respective languages, all other question papers will be in English.
