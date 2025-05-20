SWAYAM Admit Card January Session 2025 Out at exams.nta.ac.in, Direct Link to Download

SWAYAM Admit Card 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the SWAYAM January 2025 semester examinations. Candidates who have registered for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) exam can now download their admit cards from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/swayam.

Each admit card contains important information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date and time, exam centre address, and guidelines to be followed on the day of the examination.

Now that the admit cards are available, candidates appearing for the SWAYAM January session can make final preparations and plan their travel to the exam centres in advance.

SWAYAM Admit Card January Session 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official NTA SWAYAM website at exams.nta.ac.in/swayam.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘SWAYAM January Admit Card 2025’.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials as required and click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 4: Your SWAYAM 2025 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.

Direct Link to Download - SWAYAM Admit Card January Session 2025

About SWAYAM Exam 2025:

The SWAYAM exam is scheduled to take place on May 24, 25, and 31, 2025 and will be held in two shifts each day — the first shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, and the second shift from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.