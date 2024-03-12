Advertisement

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) Chennai has released the timetable for the Diploma examinations on its official website at dte.tn.gov.in. Students registered to appear for the upcoming exams can now access the TNDTE Diploma exam schedule 2024 conveniently uploaded in PDF format on the TNDTE portal.

According to the released timetable, applicable to all courses and streams, the Diploma exams for the year 2024 are scheduled to commence from April 6, 2024. The written examinations will be conducted in two shifts: the first shift running from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM, followed by the second shift from 2 PM to 5 PM.

Advertisement

How to download TNDTE Diploma Exam Timetable 2024

To download the TNDTE Diploma exam timetable for 2024, candidates can follow these simple steps:

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit the official portal of TNDTE at dte.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the homepage and locate the section dedicated to the Diploma April session timetable 2024.

Advertisement

Step 3: Click on the provided link to access the detailed exam schedule.

Step 4: Once the timetable is displayed, download the TNDTE Diploma April time table 2024 in PDF format.

Advertisement

Step 5: Print out a copy of the exam schedule for future reference.

Direct Link to Download TNDTE Timetable.