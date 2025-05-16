Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th Result 2025: TN HSE + 1 Result Declared at tnresults.nic.in, Check How to Download Marksheet, Direct Link Here | Image: File Photo

TN SSLC HSE +1 Result 2025 OUT: The Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE), Tamil Nadu, has announced the TN SSLC Result 2025 today, May 16, at 9:10 AM. Students who appeared for the Class 10 board exams can now check their marks online. To view your result, visit the official website at tnresults.nic.in.

To view the TN SSLC or +1 scorecards on the official websites, candidates need to enter their registration or roll number along with their date of birth or password.

Along with the release of the results, the board has also shared details about the top scorers, overall pass percentage, and performance statistics for each district.

If you are experiencing technical issues, you can check your results on alternative websites such as dge.tn.gov.in and dge1.tn.nic.in. The results are also available on DigiLocker. It is recommended to log in a few minutes after 9:10 AM to give the servers time to settle.

Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official Tamil Nadu board website at tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says, "TN SSLC Class 10th Result".

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth in the given fields.

Step 4: Click on the "Get Marks" button.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Review your marks and download the result for future use.

Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2025: How to Check via Dig Locker?

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or visit results.digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Log in using your Aadhaar number or registered mobile number.

Step 3: Go to the Education section and choose Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education.

Step 4: Select and download your TN SSLC Marks Memo 2025.

Step 5: Save a copy for your records and future use.

Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2025: How to Check via SMS

Step 1: Open the Messages app on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Create a new message and type: TNBOARD10, followed by your date of birth and registration number (leave a space between each detail).

Step 3: Send the message to 9282232585.

TN 10th Board Result 2025: Passing Marks

To pass each subject in the TN SSLC Exam 2025, students must score at least 35 marks out of 100. For subjects that include practicals, students need a minimum of 20 marks out of 75 in the theory paper and 15 marks out of 25 in the practical exam. Please note that marks obtained in the optional language subject are not included in the final TN SSLC 2025 result.

About Tamil Nadu SSLC Exam 2025: