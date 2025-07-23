Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Supplementary Results 2025 Likely to Be Announced Soon; Check Direct Link, Official Website Updates

Updated 23 July 2025 at 14:54 IST
The Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary Result 2025 and Tamil Nadu HSC Supplementary Result 2025 are expected to be declared soon on the official websites. Students who appeared for the TN 10th and 12th supplementary exams are advised to regularly check dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in for real-time updates, result announcements, and the direct link to download marksheet.
Scholars who appeared for the supplementary exams can check their results online at the https://tnresults.nic.in/.
The results of the class 10 SSLC and Class 12 HSC are expected to be announced by the end month of July 2025. It is advised to scholars to regularly check the official website for the latest update.
Step 1: Visit the official website at https://tnresults.nic.in/.
Step 2: Click on “TN SSLC Supplementary Results 2025” or “TN HSC Supplementary Result 2025”
Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth
Step 4: Click on “Submit” to view the result.
Step5: You can also download and save marks memo for the future reference
The students who didn’t pass one or more subjects in the main exams will give the supplementary exams as per the advisory. Results will be accessible via SMS and Digi Locker for conscience. It's recommended to keep the hall ticket or admit card handy for smooth access to the results.
