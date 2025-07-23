Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Supplementary Results 2025 Likely to Be Announced Soon; Check Direct Link, Official Website Updates

The Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary Result 2025 and Tamil Nadu HSC Supplementary Result 2025 are expected to be declared soon on the official websites. Students who appeared for the TN 10th and 12th supplementary exams are advised to regularly check dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in for real-time updates, result announcements, and the direct link to download marksheet.

How can students check their results?

Scholars who appeared for the supplementary exams can check their results online at the https://tnresults.nic.in/.

Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Supplementary Results 2025: Expected Result Date

The results of the class 10 SSLC and Class 12 HSC are expected to be announced by the end month of July 2025. It is advised to scholars to regularly check the official website for the latest update.

How to check SSLC, HSC Supplementary Results 2025

Step 1: Visit the official website at https://tnresults.nic.in/.

Step 2: Click on “TN SSLC Supplementary Results 2025” or “TN HSC Supplementary Result 2025”

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on “Submit” to view the result.

Step5: You can also download and save marks memo for the future reference

Additional Details: