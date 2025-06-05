TANCET 2025 Counselling Registration Begins for MBA, MCA Admission at tancet.annauniv.edu, Here's How to Apply | Image: File Photo

TANCET Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Tamil Nadu, has officially started the counselling process for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2025 for MBA and MCA admissions. Candidates interested in taking part in the TANCET 2025 counselling can apply by visiting the official website at tn-mbamca.com.

Candidates who have qualified in the Tamil Nadu CET for MBA and MCA courses are eligible to participate in the counselling process. The conducting authority is expected to release the TANCET MBA rank list online in July 2025.

The counselling process involves several steps, including registration, uploading of required documents, certificate verification, publication of the rank list, fee payment for choice filling, and release of the final seat allotment list.

TANCET Counselling 2025: How to Register

Step 1: Visit the official TANCET counselling website at tn-mbamca.com.

Step 2: Click on the link for TANCET MBA counselling registration available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter all the required details in the registration form carefully.

Step 4: Click the ‘Submit’ button to complete your registration.

Step 5: Download and print a copy of the submitted application form for future reference.

TANCET Counselling 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates from Tamil Nadu are eligible to take part in the TANCET counselling process. During registration, they are required to submit a valid Tamil Nadu Nativity Certificate. To be eligible, applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree of at least three years’ duration with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks for the unreserved category and 45% for candidates belonging to reserved categories.