TANCET 2025 Final Answer Key Out at tancet.annauniv.edu, Direct Link to Check

TANCET 2025: Anna University has officially published the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2025 answer key. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download the answer key by visiting the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

Students will need to enter their email address and password to download the TANCET answer key 2025.

According to the official schedule, the TANCET 2025 results will be announced on 23 April. Candidates will be able to download their scorecards from 7 May to 6 June.

Earlier, the provisional answer key was published on 1 April, and students were given the chance to raise objections if they found any issues. These objections were carefully reviewed by subject experts, and based on their recommendations, the final answer key has now been released.

TANCET 2025 Final Answer Key: Steps to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘TANCET 2025 Final Answer Key.’

Step 3: Log in using your email address and password.

Step 4: The answer key will open as a PDF file – download it to your device.

Step 5: You may print it if needed and compare it with your own responses.

TANCET 2025 Exam: Date