TG EAPCET 2025 Result Date Announced at eapcet.tgche.ac.in, Check Details Here

Updated May 9th 2025, 18:54 IST
The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH), has announced the result date for the TG EAPCET 2025 examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to view their results on the official website at eapcet.tsche.ac.in.
According to the official notification, the TG EAPCET 2025 results will be declared on May 11, 2025. The announcement will be made by Sri Anumula Revanth Reddy Garu, Chief Minister of Telangana, during a press conference at 11 AM. The results and ranks for both Engineering and Agriculture & Pharmacy streams will be released at the same time. Additionally, the top 10 rank holders will also be announced during the conference.
To be eligible for admission, candidates must score at least 25 per cent of the total marks in the exam. However, this minimum qualifying mark does not apply to students from Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).
Step 1: Go to the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the “TG EAPCET 2025 Result” link.
Step 3: Enter your registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth.
Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button to view your result.
Step 5: Download and print your scorecard for future use.
The TG EAPCET 2025 examination was conducted from April 29 to May 4. To qualify, candidates need to score at least 25% of the total marks. However, there is no minimum qualifying mark required for students belonging to reserved categories.
Published May 9th 2025, 18:52 IST