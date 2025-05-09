TG EAPCET 2025 Result Date Announced at eapcet.tgche.ac.in, Check Details Here

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH), has announced the result date for the TG EAPCET 2025 examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to view their results on the official website at eapcet.tsche.ac.in.

According to the official notification, the TG EAPCET 2025 results will be declared on May 11, 2025. The announcement will be made by Sri Anumula Revanth Reddy Garu, Chief Minister of Telangana, during a press conference at 11 AM. The results and ranks for both Engineering and Agriculture & Pharmacy streams will be released at the same time. Additionally, the top 10 rank holders will also be announced during the conference.

Official Notice:

TG EAPCET 2025: Maximum Qualifying Marks

To be eligible for admission, candidates must score at least 25 per cent of the total marks in the exam. However, this minimum qualifying mark does not apply to students from Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

TG EAPCET 2025: How to Download Scorecard

Step 1: Go to the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the “TG EAPCET 2025 Result” link.

Step 3: Enter your registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button to view your result.

Step 5: Download and print your scorecard for future use.

About TG EAPCET Exam 2025: