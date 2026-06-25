‘Their Merit Comes Down Because They Serve and Study’: Supreme Court Backs Government Doctors in Battle Over Medical Seats

The Supreme Court has stepped into a growing dispute over medical education in Tamil Nadu, backing government doctors who say the current system unfairly punishes them for doing their jobs.

What's the Problem?

At the center of the case are 152 Super Speciality (SS) medical seats in Tamil Nadu- special seats set aside for in-service candidates, meaning doctors who are already working in government hospitals. These seats stayed empty because not enough working doctors managed to clear the qualifying cutoff for the entrance exam.

Under an earlier court order, seats that go unfilled don't just stay reserved for next time. Instead, they get surrendered to the All India Quota, opening them up to any candidate across the country, judged purely on merit. For Tamil Nadu's government doctors, that has meant watching seats meant for them slip away to outside candidates instead.

Why Are Government Doctors Struggling?

The Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association took the issue to court, arguing that the system isn't a level playing field. Their point is simple: government doctors are working full-time, treating real patients every day, while also trying to prepare for one of the toughest exams in the country. Candidates who aren't working, on the other hand, can stay home and study around the clock.

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Their ask was straightforward too - lower the qualifying percentile for working doctors, so they can actually compete for and fill the seats meant for them, instead of losing those seats to the national pool every year.

What Did the Court Say?

Justice BV Nagarathna came down firmly on the side of the government doctors, and her reasoning went beyond fairness alone.

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She pointed out that when a government doctor picks up advanced super-speciality skills, that doctor doesn't disappear into private practice, they go back to serving in public hospitals, treating the very people who can't afford expensive private healthcare. In her view, helping these doctors qualify isn't just fair to them; it's good for public health overall.

On the cutoff itself, she didn't mince words: "Their merit comes down because they serve and study."

The court has now urged the authorities to look at how this problem was handled before pointing to past instances where the qualifying percentile was lowered specifically to let working doctors qualify rather than rushing to hand the seats over to the national quota.

What Happens Next?

The Supreme Court has issued formal notices to the relevant authorities, including the National Medical Commission, asking them to respond to the doctors' demand. The matter will come up for its next major hearing on July 15, when the authorities are expected to lay out their position.

For now, the 152 seats and the doctors hoping to fill them remain in limbo, waiting on a decision that could reshape how India balances merit with the everyday reality of doctors who serve while they study.