‘Thinking of Doing Something Different’: 22-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide in Ghaziabad Days Before Exam

A 22-year-old medical aspirant died by suicide at his home in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday morning. The tragedy occurred just two days before the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG exam, which is scheduled for June 21. The young man, identified as Jatin Kumar, had spent several years preparing for the medical entrance test. Family members indicated that he had previously been unable to clear the examination despite making multiple attempts.

Final Video Discovered on Student's Phone

According to his family, Jatin returned to his study room on Thursday night. When he didn't come out of the room next morning, family members went to check on him, discovered his body, and immediately contacted the authorities. Officers from the Vijay Nagar police station and a forensic unit arrived at the scene to conduct an initial investigation. The body was later sent for a post-mortem examination.

During their search, investigators found a 64-second video on Jatin's mobile phone, which appears to have been recorded just moments before his death. In the footage, he pans around his study room, stating that he was "thinking of doing something different today," before pointing the camera toward a noose hanging from the ceiling fan.

Confirming the development, ACP Nagar Kotwali Upasana Pandey stated:

"The video recovered from Jatin’s phone appeared to have been recorded before his death. The video recovered from the student's phone is being examined and statements of family members are being recorded as part of the investigation."

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This incident takes place during a period of intense scrutiny surrounding the medical entrance process. The National Testing Agency recently cancelled the May 3 examination following widespread allegations of paper leaks and other irregularities.

Second NEET Aspirant Dies in Indore

In a separate, unrelated incident in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, a 21-year-old NEET aspirant named Avantika Maurya died under suspicious circumstances after falling from a height on Thursday night. Avantika, originally from the Dhar district, had been living in Indore with her older sister, who works as a doctor, while studying for the upcoming entrance exam. Local police reported that the incident took place at around 11:30 PM.

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Her family stated that Avantika was speaking on her mobile phone while standing on the balcony before she walked up to the upper level of the four-story building. Shortly after, the family heard a loud noise and found her critically injured on the ground.