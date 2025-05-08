Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2025: TNDGE HSE (+2) Result OUT, Check Pass Percentage, and Direct Link Here

TN Board 12th Result 2025 OUT: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (DGE) has released the Class 12 Higher Secondary Examination (HSE +2) results for 2025. Students can now view and download their digital marksheets from the official websites at dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in.

To check their results, students will need to enter their login details, including their registration number, date of birth, and the captcha code in the result portal. The original TN HSE (+2) mark sheets and pass certificates will be issued by the board and will be sent to the respective schools later.

TN Class 12 Results 2025: Pass Percentage

This year, a total of 7,92,494 students appeared for the Class 12 (HSE +2) exams in Tamil Nadu, and 7,53,142 of them passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 95.03 per cent.

Out of 7,513 schools, 2,638 have achieved a 100 per cent pass rate, which is a remarkable achievement. Among these, 436 are government schools, reflecting the hard work and dedication of both students and teachers across the state.

Government schools have shown a slight improvement in their performance this year, recording a pass percentage of 91.94 per cent, compared to 91.32 per cent last year.

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says “HSE (+2) March 2025 Result.”

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth in the format dd/mm/yyyy.

Step 4: Click the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: Your Class 12 result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print a copy of the provisional marksheet for future use.

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2025: Re-Evaluation