TNEA Rank List 2025 For Engineering Released at tneaonline.org, Here's How to Check

TNEA Rank List 2025 OUT: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Tamil Nadu has released the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) rank list 2025. Candidates who have applied for Engineering admission can check their selection status on tneaonline.org.

Students can check the rank list by logging into the system or by viewing the PDF file uploaded on the homepage.

The rank list determines the order in which students will be called for engineering seat counselling. After the rank list is published, a grievance redressal window will be open from June 28 to July 2, allowing students to raise objections or clarify doubts regarding their rankings.

TNEA Rank List 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website at tneaonline.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link labelled “Rank List.”

Step 3: Enter the required details in the given fields.

Step 4: Your rank list will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save a copy for future use.

TNEA Rank List 2025: Counselling

TNEA counselling is conducted to admit candidates to BE/BTech and BArch courses in Tamil Nadu. Only candidates who have passed the 10+2 exam with Physics, Maths, and Chemistry are eligible to apply for counselling. Multiple rounds of counselling will be hosted. For the latest updates on TNEA Counselling, check the official website.

TNEA Rank List 2025: List of Participating Institutions

Candidates shortlisted through the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2025 counselling process will be eligible for admission across various categories of engineering institutions in the state. These include:

Government Engineering Colleges across Tamil Nadu

Government-aided engineering colleges offering both regular and self-supporting programmes

Institutions under the Central Government quota, such as:

Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CECRI), Karaikudi

Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET), Chennai

Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHT), Salem