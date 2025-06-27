Republic World
Updated 27 June 2025 at 13:06 IST

TNEA Rank List 2025 For Engineering Released at tneaonline.org, Here's How to Check

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) 2025 rank list is out at tneaonline.org. Candidates can check their ranking online. The grievance window is open from June 28 to July 2. Counselling will be held for admissions to BE/BTech and BArch programs.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
TNEA Rank List 2025 For Engineering Released
TNEA Rank List 2025 For Engineering Released | Image: File Photo

TNEA Rank List 2025 OUT: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Tamil Nadu has released the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) rank list 2025. Candidates who have applied for Engineering admission can check their selection status on tneaonline.org. 

Students can check the rank list by logging into the system or by viewing the PDF file uploaded on the homepage. 

The rank list determines the order in which students will be called for engineering seat counselling. After the rank list is published, a grievance redressal window will be open from June 28 to July 2, allowing students to raise objections or clarify doubts regarding their rankings. 

TNEA Rank List 2025: How to Download  

Step 1: Visit the official website at tneaonline.org. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link labelled “Rank List.” 

Step 3: Enter the required details in the given fields. 

Step 4: Your rank list will appear on the screen. 

Step 5: Download and save a copy for future use. 

Direct Link to Check - TNEA Rank List 2025 

TNEA Rank List 2025: Counselling 

TNEA counselling is conducted to admit candidates to BE/BTech and BArch courses in Tamil Nadu. Only candidates who have passed the 10+2 exam with Physics, Maths, and Chemistry are eligible to apply for counselling. Multiple rounds of counselling will be hosted. For the latest updates on TNEA Counselling, check the official website. 

TNEA Rank List 2025: List of Participating Institutions 

Candidates shortlisted through the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2025 counselling process will be eligible for admission across various categories of engineering institutions in the state. These include: 

  • Government Engineering Colleges across Tamil Nadu 
  • Government-aided engineering colleges offering both regular and self-supporting programmes 
  • Institutions under the Central Government quota, such as: 

Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CECRI), Karaikudi 

Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET), Chennai 

Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHT), Salem 

  • Departments and constituent colleges of Anna University 
  • Tamil medium courses in Mechanical and Civil Engineering offered by Anna University and its affiliated campuses 
  • Annamalai University, located in Annamalai Nagar, Chidambaram 
  • Seats offered by Self-Financing Engineering Colleges

Published 27 June 2025 at 12:57 IST