The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced the release of interview admit cards for the positions of Agricultural Officer (Extension), Assistant Director of Agriculture (Extension), and Horticultural Officer on its official website. Candidates who have qualified in the written examination can now download their interview hall tickets. The interviews are scheduled to take place from May 20 to May 22, 2024.

Highlights:

Admit Card Availability: The interview admit cards for the aforementioned positions are now accessible on the TNPSC's official website, https://www.tnpsc.gov.in.

Interview Dates: The interviews for qualified candidates will be conducted from May 20 to May 22, 2024.

Steps to Download TNPSC AO Admit Card 2024:

Visit Official Website: Navigate to the official website of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) at https://www.tnpsc.gov.in.

Access Admit Card Link: Look for the "TNPSC AO Hall Ticket 2024" link on the homepage.

Login: Provide your login credentials on the prompted page.

Download Admit Card: Once logged in, your interview hall ticket will be displayed on the screen. Download and save it for future reference.

Important Instructions for Candidates:

Document Verification: Candidates qualified for the interview round must attend the oral test with all original certificates supporting the information provided in their online application.

Communication: TNPSC will communicate further details, including instructions and updates, through SMS and email. Candidates are advised to stay updated through the official channels.

The release of the interview admit cards marks an important phase in the selection process. Candidates are urged to download their hall tickets promptly and prepare for their interviews accordingly. For further information and updates, candidates should refer to the TNPSC's official website.