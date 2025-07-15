TNPSC Group 2 2025 Notification Released for 645 Posts at tnpsc.gov.in, Check How to Apply Here

TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has issued the official notification for the Combined Civil Services Examination–II (CCSE‑II) 2025, announcing 645 vacancies across different state government departments. Candidates interested in applying for Group II and IIA Services can access the application link on the official TNPSC website at tnpsc.gov.in.

The last date to apply is August 13, 2025. Candidates will be able to make corrections, if needed, between August 18 and 20, 2025. The preliminary examination is scheduled for September 28, 2025.

TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2025 Notification:

TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

Applicants must pay a one-time registration fee of Rs 150. In addition, a preliminary exam fee of Rs 100 is applicable at the time of submitting the online form, unless the candidate qualifies for a fee exemption.

Once the application is filled out, the exam fee can be paid using Net Banking, Debit Card, Credit Card, or UPI. Payment must be completed before the application deadline.

TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2025: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official TNPSC website at tnpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: If you haven’t already, complete the “One-Time Registration” process.

Step 3: Fill in the Group 2/2A application form with the required details.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee online.

Step 5: Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.

TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The recruitment process for Group II and IIA posts under the Combined Civil Services Examination–II (CCSE–II) will be carried out in two phases:

A common Preliminary Examination for all candidates

A separate Main Examination for Group II and Group IIA posts (Forester post excluded)

For the post of Forester, the selection will involve three stages: