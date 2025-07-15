UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam Schedule 2025 Released; Exams to Begin from 22 August, Check Full Details

UPSC Mains Exam Schedule 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published the timetable for the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2025. As per the schedule, the exam will be held on August 22, 23, 24, 30, and 31. Candidates can view the full timetable on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2025 Exams will be held in two sessions, session 1 from 9 am to 12 pm and session 2 from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. After the Mains written examination, UPSC will hold the Interview/Personality Test round and announce the results.

UPSC Mains Exam Schedule 2025:

UPSC Civil Services 2025: Vacancy Details

In 2025, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced a total of 979 vacancies for the Civil Services Examination. Out of these, 38 positions have been set aside for candidates with benchmark disabilities (PwBD).

The distribution includes 12 posts for individuals with visual impairments, 7 for those with hearing issues, 10 for candidates with conditions such as cerebral palsy, dwarfism, leprosy cured, acid attack survivors, and muscular dystrophy, and 9 for those with multiple disabilities.

Notably, this year’s vacancy count is the lowest announced by the Commission in the past four years.

UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025: Exam Pattern

The Civil Services Examination (CSE) is held in three stages: Preliminary, Main, and Interview.

The Preliminary stage features two multiple-choice papers, each carrying 200 marks. Paper II, known as the CSAT, is qualifying in nature, and candidates must obtain at least 33 per cent to pass. Both papers are offered in English and Hindi.