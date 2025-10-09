TNPSC Group V Recruitment 2025 Registration Begins at tnpsc.gov.in, Here’s How to Apply

TNPSC Group V Recruitment 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has initiated the registration process for the Group V Recruitment 2025. Applicants wishing to apply for the Combined Civil Services Examination – Group VA Services can find the direct link on the official TNPSC website at tnpsc.gov.in.

The final date for submitting an application is November 5, 2025. The window for correcting any application errors will be open from November 10 and will close on November 12, 2025.

TNPSC Group V Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

Candidates are required to register only once via the One Time Registration system, which costs Rs 150. An additional examination fee of Rs 100 is also applicable.

After completing the online application form, applicants can pay the examination fee using various online methods, such as Net Banking, Credit card, Debit card, or UPI. This payment must be made on or before the final date for submitting the online application by selecting the relevant option within the form.

TNPSC Group V Recruitment 2025: How to Register

Step 1: Go to the official website at tnpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the main page, select the link for the CTS (ITI Level) - II application.

Step 3: Register yourself and then continue with the application process.

Step 4: Complete the form, pay the necessary fee, and submit the application.

Step 5: Print a copy of the submitted form for your future records.

About TNPSC Group V Recruitment Exam 2025: