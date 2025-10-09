UPSSSC Mains Result 2025 Out for Combined Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk at upsssc.gov.in, Direct Link to Check

UPSSSC Mains Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Mains Result 2025 for the combined positions of Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk, and Assistant Level III. Candidates who took the main examination can now view their results on the official website at upsssc.gov.in.

To get the PDF scorecard for the UPSSSC Junior Assistant and Junior Clerk Mains, applicants must input their registration number and date of birth as their login credentials.

According to the UPSSSC Junior Assistant Result 2025 PDF, a total of 90,336 candidates passed the written exam and are now eligible to proceed to the typing test.

UPSSSC Mains Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official UPSSSC website at upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the main page, find and select the 'What's New' section.

Step 3: Click the first link displayed, which will be for the Junior Assistant result.

Step 4: Enter your login details on the new page that appears.

Step 5: Select 'Submit' to view your result.

Step 6: Download and print a copy for your records.

About UPSSSC Mains Exam 2025: