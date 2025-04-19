TS EAMCET 2025 Admit Card Released at eapcet.tgche.ac.in, Direct Link to Download

TS EAMCET 2025 Admit Card: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad has released the hall ticket for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2025 today, April 19. Candidates who have registered can download their admit cards from the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

Candidates can download their TS EAMCET 2025 hall ticket by entering their registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number, and date of birth. It is important to carry the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre for verification. The hall ticket will contain essential information such as the exam name, date and time, exam centre details, and important instructions for the exam day.

TS EAMCET 2025 Admit Card: Here’s How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website at eapcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card download link available on the home page.

Step 3: On the next page, enter your login credentials and submit.

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download your TS EAMCET Admit Card 2025.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the same for further use.

TS EAMCET 2025 Exam:

The TS EAMCET 2025 examination for the Agriculture and Pharmacy (AP) stream will take place on April 29 and 30, 2025. On April 29, the exam will be held in two sessions — the morning session from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon, and the afternoon session from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. On 30 April, the exam will be conducted in a single morning session from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon.