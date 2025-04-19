sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 19th 2025, 10:43 IST

TS EAMCET 2025 Admit Card to Be Out Today at eapcet.tgche.ac.in, Know How to Download

TS EAMCET Admit Card 2025: Candidates will be able to download the TG EAPCET admit card 2025 by visiting the official website. Here is all you need to know.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
TS EAMCET 2025 Admit Card
TG EAPCET 2025: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, will issue the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET) 2025 admit card today, April 19. Registered candidates will be able to download the TS EAMCET admit card 2025 by visiting the official website, eapcet.tgche.ac.in. 

Candidates will have to use their login credentials, such as registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number and date of birth, to download the TS EAMCET Hall ticket 2025. 

Official Notice: 

TS EAMCET 2025 Admit Card: How to Download   

Step 1: Visit the official website at eapcet.tsche.ac.in. 

Step 2: Click on the link that says, “Download Hall Ticket.” 

Step 3: Enter your registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number, and date of birth in the given fields. 

Step 4: Click on the “Get Hall Ticket” button. 

Step 5: Your TS EAMCET Hall ticket will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future use. 

Note: The hall ticket is a compulsory document and must be brought to the exam centre, along with a valid government-issued ID for verification purposes. 

About TS EAMCET 2025: 

TG EAPCET 2025, previously known as TS EAMCET, is organised by JNTU Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE). The TG EAPCET 2025 will be held in two streams. The Agriculture and Pharmacy exams are scheduled for 29th and 30th April, while the Engineering exams will take place from 2nd to 5th May. 

Each day, the exam will be conducted in two sessions: the morning session from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon, and the afternoon session from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. 

Published April 19th 2025, 10:43 IST