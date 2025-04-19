UK Board Result 2025 LIVE: UBSE 10th, 12th Result Declared at ubse.uk.gov.in, Check Toppers List, Pass Percentage Here

UK Board Result 2025: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has announced the High School and Intermediate exam results today. Students can check their Class 10 and 12 results on the official websites at ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in
The Uttarakhand Board officials have announced the UK Board Results 2025 during a press conference, which is still ongoing. If students are not satisfied with their Uttarakhand Board Class 10 or 12 results in 2025, they can request a rechecking of their answer sheets. This facility has been made available by the Uttarakhand Board for the convenience of students. To apply for re-evaluation, students need to visit the official board website and submit their application along with the required fee.
Direct Link to Check - UBSE UK Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2025
The marksheet will show your subject-wise marks along with other important information. Please note that the online result is provisional. The original hard copy of your marksheet will be sent to your school by the board a few days after the results are declared.
UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: Steps to Check
Step 1: Go to the official websites at ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘UK Board 10th/12th Result 2025.’
Step 3: Enter your roll number in the given space and click on the ‘Submit’ button.
Step 4: Your Uttarakhand Board Result 2025 will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future use.
The UK Board 12th Result 2025 has been announced
The UK Board has declared the Class 10 results for 2025.
The ubse.uk.gov.in portal is currently unresponsive. In the meantime, students can access their Uttarakhand Board Class 10 and 12 results via SMS.
Here's a look at the gender-wise UBSE 12th results
Boys: 80.10 per cent pass
Girls: 86.20 per cent pass
The pass percentage for girls is higher than that of boys in the Class 10 final exams.
Boys: 88.20% pass rate
Girls: 93.23% pass rate
The overall pass percentage for the Uttarakhand Board Class 12 exams is 83.23%. A total of 1,08,980 students had registered for the 2025 exams, with 1,06,345 students appearing for the test. Out of these, 88,518 students have passed.
The overall pass percentage for the Uttarakhand Board Class 10 exams is 90.77%. A total of 1,13,238 students had registered for the exams, with 1,09,859 students appearing for the test. Among them, 99,725 students have successfully passed.
The results are now available at:
uaresults.nic.in
ubse.uk.gov.in
Yes, the UBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results have been released. The result are available on the official Uttarakhand Board websites – ubse.uk.gov.in, uaresults.nic.in, and also on education.indianexpress.com.
The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is all set to release the UK Board Class 10 and 12 results 2025 anytime now.
The UBSE Class 12 exams were conducted from February 21 to March 11, 2025, at various exam centres across the state. Around 1,09,713 students appeared for the Class 12 examinations.
The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is expected to announce the UK Board results during a press conference, just as in previous years. During the announcement, the board will likely share key information such as the overall pass percentage, the names of top achievers, and other important statistics.
The UBSE Result 2025 marksheet will include important details such as the student’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks, and more. Students must note that the digital marksheet is provisional. Students will need to collect the original marksheet and pass certificate from their school at a later date.
Step 1: Go to the official website – digilocker.gov.in – or open the DigiLocker app on your phone.
Step 2: Log in to your DigiLocker account using your credentials.
Step 3: In the search bar, type “Uttarakhand Board” and select it from the list.
Step 4: Choose your class (10th or 12th) from the available options.
Step 5: Enter the required details such as your roll number to access and download your digital marksheet.
Students can access their results on the following official and partner websites:
ubse.uk.gov.in
uaresults.nic.in
After the results are announced, students can view their scorecards by entering their roll number, date of birth, and registration number.