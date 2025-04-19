UK Board Result 2025 LIVE: UBSE 10th, 12th Result Declared at ubse.uk.gov.in, Check Toppers List, Pass Percentage Here

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 Live | Image: File Photo

The Uttarakhand Board officials have announced the UK Board Results 2025 during a press conference, which is still ongoing. If students are not satisfied with their Uttarakhand Board Class 10 or 12 results in 2025, they can request a rechecking of their answer sheets. This facility has been made available by the Uttarakhand Board for the convenience of students. To apply for re-evaluation, students need to visit the official board website and submit their application along with the required fee.

UK Board Result 2025: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has announced the High School and Intermediate exam results today. Students can check their Class 10 and 12 results on the official websites at ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in

The marksheet will show your subject-wise marks along with other important information. Please note that the online result is provisional. The original hard copy of your marksheet will be sent to your school by the board a few days after the results are declared.

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: Steps to Check

Step 1: Go to the official websites at ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘UK Board 10th/12th Result 2025.’

Step 3: Enter your roll number in the given space and click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 4: Your Uttarakhand Board Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future use.

