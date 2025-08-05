RRB NTPC Result 2025: CBT 1 Graduate Level Scorecard Likely Soon At rrbcdg.gov.in, Know Where and How to Check

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are expected to announce the results for the RRB NTPC graduate CBT 1 soon. The graduate-level results will be released by each region on their official website, at rrbcdg.gov.in.

To download the RRB NTPC 2025 scorecard, candidates must log in using their user ID, password, and a captcha code.

The region-wise result PDF will contain the roll numbers of all successful candidates. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 11,558 vacancies for both graduate and undergraduate positions across various RRB zones.

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official RRB website for your specific region.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click the link for the 'RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result'.

Step 3: The results will open as a PDF file on your screen.

Step 4: Look for your roll number within the PDF document.

Step 5: If your roll number is present, you have been shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process.

You may download and save the PDF for future reference.

About RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam 2025:

The RRB NTPC computer-based test is scheduled to take place nationwide from August 7 to September 8, 2025. The exam will be 90 minutes long, and candidates must answer 100 questions.