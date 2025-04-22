TS EAMCET 2025 Hall Ticket Released at eapcet.tgche.ac.in, Direct Link to Download

TG EAPCET 2025: Telangana Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, has released the TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2025 for the engineering stream on April 22, 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can download the admit card through the official website of TG EAPCET at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

After logging in using their registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number, and date of birth, candidates can view and download their admit card. It is important to carefully check all the information on the admit card, such as the candidate’s name, exam date, and examination centre. If there are any errors, they should be reported to the concerned authorities without delay.

TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official TG EAPCET website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, "TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2025".

Step 3: A new page will appear. Enter your login details as required.

Step 4: Click the Submit button to view your admit card.

Step 5: Check all the details on your hall ticket carefully.

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a printout for future use.

About TS EAMCET 2025:

The Engineering stream examination is scheduled to take place on May 2, 3, and 4, 2025. It will be conducted in two shifts each day — the morning session from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon, and the afternoon session from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.