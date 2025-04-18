TS EAMCET 2025 Hall Ticket Tomorrow at eapcet.tgche.ac.in, Know How to Download

TG EAPCET 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE or TSCHE) will release hall tickets for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) Common Entrance Test, 2025, tomorrow, April 19. Candidates will get the TS EAMCET or EAPCET 2025 hall tickets on the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

TG EAPCET 2025 (formerly TS EAMCET) will be conducted by JNTUH on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE). Candidates should note that separate hall tickets will be issued for the Engineering (E) and Agriculture & Medical (AM) streams.

Submission of the TS EAMCET application form with a late fee of INR 2500 closes TODAY (April 18). Those who have not yet completed the application process can still apply by paying the late fee before the end of the day.

TS EAMCET 2025 Hall Ticket: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website at eapcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says, “Download Hall Ticket.”

Step 3: Enter your registration number, hall ticket number of the qualifying exam, and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on the “Get Hall Ticket” button.

Step 5: Your TS EAMCET Hall ticket will appear on the screen.

About TS EAMCET 2025:

The Telangana Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy (Veterinary, etc.) Common Entrance Test-2025 (TG EAPCET 2025) will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE).

The entrance examination for the Agriculture and Pharmacy (AP) stream is scheduled for April 29 and 30, and for the Engineering (E) stream, it will be held from May 2 to 5. The test will be held in two shifts: from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.