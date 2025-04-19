TS ECET 2025 Registration Date Extended to April 23, Here's How to Apply

TS ECET Registration 2025: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has extended the registration deadline for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2025. This extension allows eligible candidates additional time to register for the entrance exam via the official website at ecet.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates who have yet to complete their applications can now apply until April 23, 2025, without paying any late fee. Earlier, the last date to apply without incurring a late fee was April 19, 2025.

TS ECET 2025: Registration Fee

The registration fee for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Physically Handicapped (PH) categories is INR 500. For all other applicants, the fee is INR 900. Payments and application submissions must be completed through the official online portal.

Candidates who fail to register by the initial deadline will need to pay a late fee of Rs 500, along with the regular application fee, to complete their registration by April 26. The final deadline for registration, with a late fee of Rs 1,000, is May 2.

TS ECET 2025: Steps to Register

Step 1: Visit the official website at ecet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for “TS ECET 2025”.

Step 3: Pay the application fee and carefully fill in the required details in the application form.

Step 4: Review all the information, submit the form, and take a printout for future reference.

TS ECET 2025: Exam Date and Eligibility Criteria

The TS ECET 2025 examination is set to be conducted on May 12. It will be held in a single session, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon.