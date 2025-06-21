TS ICET Answer Key 2025 to Release Today at icet.tgche.ac.in, Know How to Check | Image: File Photo

TS ICET Answer Key 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) will release the TS ICET 2025 answer key today, June 21, along with the response sheets and master question papers. Candidates can check and download the TS ICET answer key and response sheets online by visiting the official website at icet.tgche.ac.in.

To check the TS ICET 2025 answer key and response sheets, students will need to enter their TS ICET registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth.

TS ICET Answer Key 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at icet.tgche.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says, ‘Download TS ICET 2025 Answer Key’.

Step 3: Log in using your registered credentials.

Step 4: The TS ICET 2025 answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the answer key in PDF format.

Step 6: Save a copy for future reference.

TS ICET Answer Key 2025: Objection

After releasing the answer key, the Telangana General Common Entrance (TGCHE) Council will start accepting objections from candidates starting on June 22. The deadline to submit objections to the provisional key is June 26. To raise an objection, candidates must pay a fee of Rs 500.

If the objection is found to be valid, it will be considered while preparing the final results, and the fee amount will be refunded to the candidate’s account, the council stated.

About TS ICET Exam 2025:

The TS ICET exam was conducted on June 8 and 9, 2025. On both days, the test was held in two sessions: the first session from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm and the second session from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm.