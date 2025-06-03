TS ICET Hall Ticket 2025 Out at icet.tgche.ac.in, Direct Link to Download

TG ICET Admit Card 2025: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the TS ICET 2025 hall ticket today, June 3, 2025. Candidates appearing for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test can download their admit card from the official TG ICET website at icet.tsche.ac.in.

All candidates can download the TS ICET 2025 hall ticket up to the exam date. To access the admit card, they will need to enter their application number and date of birth.

The hall ticket will include important details such as the exam date, test centre address, and instructions to be followed on the day of the exam.

TS ICET Hall Ticket 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website at icet.tgche.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, "TG ICET Hall Ticket 2025".

Step 3: A new page will open where you’ll need to enter your login details.

Step 4: After submitting your information, your admit card will be displayed.

Step 5: Download the admit card and print a copy for use on exam day and future reference.

About TS ICET 2025 Exam:

The TS ICET 2025 examination is scheduled to take place on June 8 and 9, 2025. It is being conducted for admission to MBA and MCA programmes offered by universities and colleges in Telangana, under the supervision of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The exam will be held at designated TS ICET centres located across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.