WBJEE Result 2025: Rank Cards to Be Out Soon at wbjeeb.nic.in, Here's How to Check

WBJEE Result 2025: Rank Cards to Be Out Soon | Image: File Photo

WBJEE Result 2025 Date: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is preparing to release the WBJEE Result 2025, eagerly awaited by thousands of candidates who took the state-level entrance exam. Once declared, candidates will be able to download their rank cards from the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

The delay in announcing the WBJEE results, mainly due to legal issues related to OBC reservations, has led to concern among both students and engineering colleges in West Bengal. WBJEE Chairperson Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee stated that the board had originally planned to release the results on June 5, but the OBC-related legal matters caused a postponement.

The West Bengal JEE results will be published as a Rank Card containing all relevant ranks, total scores, and component scores in Paper I (Mathematics) and Paper II (Physics & Chemistry). This result plays a crucial role in securing admissions into undergraduate programmes in engineering, pharmacy, and architecture across various institutions in West Bengal.

WBJEE Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the “WBJEE 2025 Result” link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your application number and password or date of birth.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen; download the rank card.

Step 5: Save and print the scorecard for use during the counselling process.

WBJEE Result 2025: Counselling Process

The WBJEE counselling process will begin once the results are declared. Candidates who have qualified in the WBJEE 2025 exam can register for counselling through the official website.