UP Board Result 2025: UPMSP Expected to Announce 10th, 12th Results Soon, Where to Check

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad ( UPMSP ) is expected to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board results later this week. As per sources from the UP Board, the results for both classes may be declared anytime between April 21 and 25, 2025. However, the exact date and time of the announcement of the result will be confirmed only after UPMSP issues an official notification.

The Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 and 12 results will be released online. Once announced, students can visit the official websites to check and download their mark sheets. The results will be available on the following portals:

upmsp.edu.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

Students are advised to keep their roll numbers handy to access their scorecards easily.

UP Board Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at upresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Choose the appropriate link – either ‘Class 10 Result 2025’ or ‘Class 12 Result 2025’, based on your class.

Step 3: Enter your roll number in the given field and click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 4: Your result will be shown on the screen.

Step 5: Go through your marks carefully and download the digital copy for future reference.

Step 6: Don’t forget to collect your original mark sheet from your school when it becomes available.

UP Board Compartment Exam 2025:

Students who are unable to pass their Class 10 or 12 exams will have another chance to improve their results. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will conduct compartment exams later this year. Further details regarding these exams will be shared after the main results are announced.

UP Board Exam 2025: Date