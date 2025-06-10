TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025 Expected to Release Soon at on tgbie.cgg.gov.in, Know How to Check | Image: File Photo

TS Inter Supply Result 2025:The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to announce the TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025 date soon for both 1st and 2nd year students. Once confirmed, the result date will be published on the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

As of now, the Board has not officially confirmed the date for the release of the supplementary results. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their TS Inter Supplementary Exam Results 2025 by entering their official TS Inter Hall ticket number.

Students who pass the TS Intermediate IPASE Exams 2025 will receive updated marksheets, which the Board will issue. These revised marksheets can be collected from their respective schools later.

TS Inter Supply Result 2025: Details to Check on Scorecard

Students are advised to carefully check all the information mentioned on their TS Inter Marksheet 2025. The TS Intermediate scorecard will include the following details:

Student’s name

Roll number/Hall ticket number

Marks obtained in each subject

Total marks

Grade or division

Stream (General or Vocational)

Result status (Pass/Fail)

TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official TSBIE website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for "TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025" for either the 1st or 2nd year.

Step 3: A new page will appear – enter your login details (such as your hall ticket number).

Step 4: Click the Submit button.

Step 5: Your result will be shown on the screen.

Step 6: Check your result carefully and download the page.

Step 7: Take a printout and keep it safe for future use.

TS Inter Result 2025: 1st and 2nd Year Pass Rate

In the TS Inter 1st Year Results 2025, a total of 4,39,302 students appeared for the exams. Out of these, 1,45,545 students did not pass, leading to an overall pass percentage of 66.89 per cent.