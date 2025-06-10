TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025 Expected to Release Soon at on tgbie.cgg.gov.in, Know How to Check

Updated 10 June 2025 at 11:13 IST
TS Inter Supply Result 2025:The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to announce the TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025 date soon for both 1st and 2nd year students. Once confirmed, the result date will be published on the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
As of now, the Board has not officially confirmed the date for the release of the supplementary results. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their TS Inter Supplementary Exam Results 2025 by entering their official TS Inter Hall ticket number.
Students who pass the TS Intermediate IPASE Exams 2025 will receive updated marksheets, which the Board will issue. These revised marksheets can be collected from their respective schools later.
Students are advised to carefully check all the information mentioned on their TS Inter Marksheet 2025. The TS Intermediate scorecard will include the following details:
Step 1: Visit the official TSBIE website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for "TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025" for either the 1st or 2nd year.
Step 3: A new page will appear – enter your login details (such as your hall ticket number).
Step 4: Click the Submit button.
Step 5: Your result will be shown on the screen.
Step 6: Check your result carefully and download the page.
Step 7: Take a printout and keep it safe for future use.
In the TS Inter 1st Year Results 2025, a total of 4,39,302 students appeared for the exams. Out of these, 1,45,545 students did not pass, leading to an overall pass percentage of 66.89 per cent.
For the TS Inter 2nd Year Results 2025, 3,99,943 students took the exams, and 1,14,508 of them failed. The overall pass percentage for the second year was recorded at 71.37 per cent.
Published 10 June 2025 at 10:59 IST