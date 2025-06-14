TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025 Likely to Release on June 16 at results.cgg.gov.in, Know How to Check | Image: File Photo

TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025 DATE: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education is set to release the TS Inter Supplementary Results soon. Candidates who have appeared for the TSBIE IPASE 1st and 2nd year examinations can check the results through the official website of TSBIE at tgbie.cgg.gov.in and on results.cgg.gov.in.

TS Inter supply exam result 2025 can be checked through the candidate’s official TS Inter Hall ticket number.

This year, 71.37 per cent of students passed the second-year main exams, while the first-year overall pass rate was 66.89 per cent. In both years, girls performed better than boys. The first-year pass percentage for girls was 73.8 per cent, compared to 57.83 per cent for boys.

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025: Websites to Check

When announced, the results will be available on these websites:

tgbie.cgg.gov.in and

results.cgg.gov.in.

TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of TSBIE: tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for “TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025” for either the 1st or 2nd year on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your login details as required.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button to view your result.

Step 5: Check your result displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print a copy for future reference.

About TS Inter Supplementary Exam 2025:

The TS Inter Supplementary Exams 2025 were held in two shifts. The first-year exams took place in the morning session from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, while the second-year exams were conducted in the afternoon session from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM each day.