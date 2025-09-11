TS LAWCET Counselling 2025: Final Phase Registration Begins at lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in, Know How to Apply

TS LAWCET Counselling 2025: Telangana Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad, has started the TS LAWCET Counselling 2025 second and final phase registration on September 11, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the second and final phase registration can find the direct link through the official website of TGCHE at lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in.

The registration process will end on September 13, 2025. The verified list of eligible registered candidates and call for corrections can be done on September 14, 2025. Phase 2 options can be exercised from September 15 to September 16, 2025.

TS LAWCET Counselling 2025: Application Fee

The students will be required to pay the online counselling fee for the TS LAWSCET Phase 2 Counselling 2025. Check details here:

Those students belonging to the General Category will be required to pay Rs 800 as the counselling fee, whereas those students belonging to the SC/ST Category will be required to pay Rs 500 as the counselling fee.

TS LAWCET Counselling 2025: How to Register

Step 1: Visit the official TS LAWCET website at lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the 'TS LAWCET Counselling 2025 registration' link.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Enter your registration details as required.

Step 4: After submitting your details, log in to your account.

Step 5: Complete the application form and pay the required fee.

Step 6: Submit the form, then download and save a copy of the completed page for your records.

About TS LAWCET Counselling 2025: