TS LAWCET, PGLCET Result 2025 Declared at lawcet.tgche.ac.in, Direct Link to Check Here

TS LAWCET, PGLCET Result 2025: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has officially announced the results of the Telangana Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET 2025) and the Telangana Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET 2025) today, June 25, 2025. Candidates who appeared for these state-level law entrance exams can now check their results on the official website at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Following the announcement of the TS LAWCET results, the APSCHE will begin the centralised counselling process for admissions to 3-year LLB, 5-year LLB, and LLM programmes. A separate notification will be issued to inform students about the registration process for counselling.

TS LAWCET, PGLCET Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for TS LAWCET 2025 or TS PGLCET 2025 Results.

Step 3: Enter your login details as required.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save it, and take a printout for future use.

About TS LAWCET, PGLCET Exam 2025:

The examinations were conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Held on June 6, the tests were organised in three separate shifts throughout the day, each designed for different law courses. The first shift ran from 9:30 am to 11:00 am, the second from 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm, and the third from 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm.