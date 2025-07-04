TS POLYCET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today at tgpolycet.nic.in, Here's How to Check

TS POLYCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025: The Department of Technical Education (DTE), Telangana, will release the Round 1 seat allotment result for the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET or TG POLYCET 2025) today, July 4. Once announced, candidates can check their allotment results on the official website at tgpolycet.nic.in.

Candidates can view the TS POLYCET 2025 seat allotment results online by logging into their accounts. Once they download the seat allotment letter, they must pay the seat acceptance fee through a bank challan.

The allotment result will display the name of the college and the course allotted to each candidate. Seat allotment is determined by factors such as the availability of seats and the preferences submitted by the candidate.

TS POLYCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at tgpolycet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for TS POLYCET Seat Allotment 2025.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and submit.

Step 4: The TS POLYCET 2025 counselling result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save a copy for future reference.

TS POLYCET Counselling 2025:

Candidates who qualify for the TS POLYCET 2025 exam will be eligible to take part in the counselling process. They must visit the designated centres, pay the processing fee, and book a time slot for document verification.

After verification, candidates need to select their preferred institutes and courses. Seat allotment will be based on their preferences and merit. Those who are allotted seats must report to the respective institute with all the required documents.

About TS POLYCET Exam2025: