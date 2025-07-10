TS POLYCET Counselling 2025: Phase 1 Seat Allotment Results Soon at tgpolycet.nic.in, Know How to Check

TS POLYCET Counselling 2025: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana, will soon release the TS POLYCET 2025 Phase 1 seat allotment results on the official website. Candidates can check and download their allotment results by entering their hall ticket number, password, and date of birth at tgpolycet.nic.in.

To view the seat allotment result, candidates must enter their Login ID, Hall Ticket Number, Password, and Date of Birth.

The TS POLYCET seat allotment letter contains details of the college allotted to the candidate. After receiving the allotment letter, candidates must pay the seat acceptance fee through a bank challan issued by the allotted college.

TS POLYCET Seat Allotment Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official TS POLYCET counselling website at tgpolycet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link titled ‘TS POLYCET Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025’.

Step 3: Log in using your registered details.

Step 4: Once logged in, submit the required information to view your seat allotment result.

About TS POLYCET Counselling 2025:

The final phase of TS POLYCET Counselling 2025 will be held from July 9 to 17, with the seat allotment expected on or before July 15.

The entrance exam took place on May 13, 2025, and the results were declared on May 24, 2025. The test was 2 hours and 30 minutes long and included a single paper covering Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, based on the Class 10 (S.S.C.) level syllabus.