TS POLYCET Results 2025 Declared At polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in, Direct Link to Check

TS POLYCET Results 2025 OUT: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Hyderabad, has released the results of the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) today, 24 May 2025. Candidates who took the exam can check their qualifying status on the official website at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

To check the TS POLYCET 2025 results, candidates need to enter their hall ticket number and password on the official portal.

This year, a total of 1,06,716 students registered for the Telangana POLYCET exam, out of which 98,858 appeared. Along with the results, the authorities have also released the TS POLYCET 2025 rank list.

The TS POLYCET 2025 rank card will contain important details including the candidate’s name, hall ticket number, total marks, marks obtained in each subject, qualifying status, and state rank.

TS POLYCET 2025: Counselling

Candidates who qualify in the exam will be eligible to take part in the TS POLYCET 2025 counselling process. The detailed counselling schedule and notification will be released soon on the official website.

TS POLYCET Results 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website: polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the "Rank Card" tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number and the captcha code.

Step 4: Your TS POLYCET 2025 result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result.

Step 6: Take a few printouts for future reference.

TS POLYCET Results 2025: Minimum Qualifying Marks