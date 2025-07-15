TS POLYCET Seat Allotment Result 2025 for Phase 1 Declared at tgpolycet.nic.in, Direct Link to Check Here

TS POLYCET Seat Allotment Result 2025: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Telangana, has announced the Phase 1 seat allotment results for TS POLYCET 2025 counselling. Candidates who applied for the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) can now check their allotment status by visiting the official website at tgpolycet.nic.in.

To view their seat allotment orders, candidates must log in using their ID number, TS POLYCET Hall ticket number, password, and date of birth.

The TS POLYCET Round 1 seat allotment result, which was initially expected on July 4, 2025, was delayed but has now been released. Candidates who have been allotted seats are required to pay the counselling fee and report to their respective institutes to confirm their admission.

TS POLYCET Seat Allotment Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at tgpolycet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for TS POLYCET 2025 Seat Allotment.

Step 3: Enter your login details as required.

Step 4: The TS POLYCET counselling result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and keep a copy for future use.

NOTE: The Department of Technical Education has clarified that if a candidate does not pay the required fee within the given deadline, the seat provisionally allotted to them will be cancelled automatically. In such cases, the candidate will lose any right to claim that seat.

About TS POLYCET 2025:

The Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2025 was held on May 13. The results were announced on May 24. The exam lasted for 2 hours and 30 minutes and included a single paper with questions from Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, based on the Class 10 (SSC) syllabus.