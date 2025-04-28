TS SSC Result 2025: Different Ways to Check BSE Telangana Class 10 Results, When and Where to Check

Telangana SSC 10th Results 2025: The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana, is expected to announce the TS SSC Results 2025 today, 28 April. The results will first be released during a press conference, after which the TS SSC result link 2025 will be activated. Students can then check their Telangana Class 10th results 2025 on the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in.

Candidates will have to enter their TS SSC Hall ticket number to access the TS 10th result 2025.

To pass the TS SSC 10th exams, students must follow the rules set by the Board of Secondary Education, Telangana. They need to score at least 35 per cent marks in each subject. Along with that, their overall marks must also be 35 per cent or higher. Meeting both these conditions is necessary to qualify for the exams.

TS SSC 10th Result 2025: Where to Check

Students are advised to check their Telangana SSC results only on the official websites to avoid any confusion. The results will be available on the following websites:

bse.telangana.gov.in

Results.bse.telangana.gov.in

manabadi.co.in

TS SSC 10th Results 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘S.S.C. Public Examinations April 2025 Results’.

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number in the space provided.

Step 4: Your TS SSC 10th Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download your marks memo and take a printout for future use.

TS SSC 10th Results 2025: How to Check via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type a message in this format: TS10ROLL NUMBER.

Step 3: Send the message to 56263 (the official number provided by the board).

Step 4: You will receive your TS SSC Result 2025 marks memo on your mobile.

Step 5: Save the marks memo PDF for future reference.

TS SSC 10th Results 2025: How to Check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app.

Step 2: Sign up using your Aadhaar number or mobile number.

Step 3: Go to the ‘Education’ section and select BSE Telangana.

Step 4: Enter your hall ticket number to view and download your marksheet.

TS SSC 10th Compartment Exam 2025: